Rithvik Dhanjani who just did TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, will be again seen on your TV screens but he won't be a participant this time. Rithvik who has hosted various non-fiction series will again be donning the hat of a host.

Sony TV’s Super Dancer is all set to enthrall the audience with its second season. The dance reality show was launched with much fanfare yesterday (22 September).

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the TV actor and he spoke at length about his hosting stint. During the interaction everyone spoke about the challenges they’ll face in the second chapter.

In an exclusive chat with Rithvik we asked him how much challenging it will be for him to host the show this time.

Dhanjani reverted, “As a host it’s not that challenging as much it will be for the judges. But we (hosts) are emotionally driven and attached to the contestants. So we feel bad when a good contestant gets eliminated or is unable to make it. It is very difficult for judges to pick someone and let the other leave. So our journey is more emotional than the judges'. For them, it is more of a responsibility.”

Indeed the Pavitra Rishta fame actor has a point to note

The second chapter of this Frames Production is slated to air from 30 September.