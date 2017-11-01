The makers of 4 Lions are gearing up to bring yet another exciting track for the viewers of Ishqbaaaz, which airs on Star Plus.

After dhamakedaar ‘disguise sequence’ of Oberoi family, the three dashing brothers Shivaay (Naakuul Mehta), Omkara (Kunal Jaisingh) and Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) will decide to travel to the exotic destination, Goa.

At first their respective better halves Anika (Surbhi Chandna), Gauri (Shrenu Parikh) and Bhavya (Mansi Srivastava) will get insecure but later allow them to go.

According to our sources, on their way to Goa, the Oberoi brothers will meet a sexy girl, Hasina, who will ask them for a lift. All three of them would get enticed by her beauty and allow her to travel with them.

However, the boys were unaware about Hasina’s game plan. Her motive was to lure and rob them.

And guess what?

As planned, Hasina will actually steal Oberoi brothers’ money, car and even their clothes.

Sigh!

What will the boys do now? Like always, will Charlie Angles Anika, Gauri and Bhavya come in as a saviour for them?