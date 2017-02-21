Hot Downloads

News

Hot as hell: Renee Dhyani shows off her sexy belly dance moves!

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Feb 2017 03:45 PM

Hey ladies drop it down. Just want to see you touch the ground. Don't be shy girl go Bananza shake ya body like a belly dancer.

Wondering why are we singing this famous Akon’s song?

Well, let us explain.

The reference is pertaining to television actress Renee Dhyani who is on a roll these days.

Apparently, the Bigg Boss fame Renee, who was last seen in Colors’ Kasam, is sweating it out with her sexy belly dancing.

Have a look!

When asked about her new interest, she shared, “I love dancing and I know lot of dance forms from hip pop to free style to belly dancing. I have done graduation in Kadhak dance form too. I have not taken up any classes I just watch it online and practice it at home. Every day I perform for an hour as it’s a good way to stay fit. Not many people know that I always wanted to participate in Dance India Dance while Roadies happened accidently.”

Way to go...girl!!!

