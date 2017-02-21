Hot as hell: Renee Dhyani shows off her sexy belly dance moves!

Which is your FAVOURITE new jodi?
Hey ladies drop it down. Just want to see you touch the ground. Don't be shy girl go Bananza shake ya body like a belly dancer.
Wondering why are we singing this famous Akon’s song?
Well, let us explain.
The reference is pertaining to television actress Renee Dhyani who is on a roll these days.
Apparently, the Bigg Boss fame Renee, who was last seen in Colors’ Kasam, is sweating it out with her sexy belly dancing.
Have a look!
When asked about her new interest, she shared, “I love dancing and I know lot of dance forms from hip pop to free style to belly dancing. I have done graduation in Kadhak dance form too. I have not taken up any classes I just watch it online and practice it at home. Every day I perform for an hour as it’s a good way to stay fit. Not many people know that I always wanted to participate in Dance India Dance while Roadies happened accidently.”
Way to go...girl!!!
