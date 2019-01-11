Hotstar pulls down Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's Koffee With Karan episode

MUMBAI: It's still the early phase of his cricketing career, but Hardik Pandya has found himself in the middle of a deep puddle following the controversial remarks that he made about women on the famous talk-show, Koffee With Karan.



The backlash is so severe that even Hotstar, the digital streaming platform that aired the episode, has pulled it down following the controversy.



While a decision from the BCCI over the extent of the bans for both Hardik and KL Rahul remains pending, the cricketers' immediate future in the team also hangs in balance.



Sexist, misogynistic, and racist were just a few words used by viewers after viewing the episode.



The cricketer as already issued three apologies, to BCCI, head coach Ravi Shastri, and senior-most member MS Dhoni, but the worst is yet to come.



With the cricket and the entertainment industry analyzing the comments of Hardik on the show, we wonder what will be his future.



These were some of the comments by the actor.



'Why don't you ask women's names at nightclubs?' asked Karan. Hardik replied saying he struggles with remembering names of the women he interacts with during such parties. 'I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm little from the Black side so I need to see how they move,' Pandya responded



He dwelled on his sex life suggesting, 'When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, "Main karke aaya hai aaj"' (I did it today). Further highlighting the casual take on the subject by his parents, the 25-year-old revealed how 'cool' he is with his family members.



Another question from Karan that attracted a debatable response from the two cricketers was, 'If you all hit on the same women, then how do you decide?' Rahul answered saying, 'up to the woman', while an outspoken Hardik said that it was about talent.



The BCCI is yet to take a decision and will announce the verdict on the subject soon, with a 2-match suspension likely for Hardik and possibly just a warning for Rahul being the expected outcomes.