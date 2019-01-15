News

Hotstar ropes in Salman Khan, Shekhar Kapur, and other prominent actors and filmmakers

15 Jan 2019 01:21 PM
MUMBAI: Hotstar has geared up to bring exclusive content for viewers.

It has roped in prominent actors and filmmakers including Salman Khan, Shekhar Kapur, Neeraj Pandey, Kabir Khan, Nikkhil Advani, Ram Madhvani, Venkat Prabhu, Sudhir Mishra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Nagesh Kukunoor, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vishal Furia, Rohan Sippy, Debbie Rao, and Sharad Devarajan.

Reportedly, the exclusive shows will be titled Hotstar Special and start streaming by the end of March.

The OTT platform is now entirely focused on streaming exclusive stories.

We tried to contact the spokesperson of Hotstar, but he remained unavailable for comment.
past seven days