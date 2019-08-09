News

This Hotstar’s show to star Vinay Pathak

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 08:17 PM

MUMBAI: Vinay Pathak is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He has worked in several films such as Johnny Gaddar, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and Jism to name a few. He was also part of TV shows like House Arrest, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Kaam Ka Plot and CID. Now, he will be seen in a Hotstar’s show.

Hotstar is coming up with another special series titled Special OPS. Earlier, there were reports about veterans Kay Kay Menon and Parmeet Sethi being roped in for the series. Now, the latest reports suggest that Bollywood actor Vinay Pathak has been locked for an interesting role in the upcoming series. The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor is currently busy shooting for his part.
 

