Housemates' relatives invited as PADOSIS again; a sudden drop in TRPs the reason?

Politics, backstabbing, planning and plotting are just a few sides of the multi-faceted Colors reality show Bigg Boss. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar we saw Arshi being eliminated from the Bigg Boss mansion.

Now the ones to be left in the house are Hina, Shilpa, Puneesh, Vikas, Priyank, Luv and Akash. After Arshi's ouster from the house, there have been dissentient voices pouring in from all corners. The Twitterati have also gone on a rant against the makers of the show and the other inmates as well in support of the lady.

Till the time she was a part of the show, she made sure she entertained the audience. She was a bit brash and uncouth at times but again, she was someone who was pure from the heart. And till the time she was in the glass walled mansion, her antics onscreen made sure she had her share of fans and critics alike. You could love her, you could hate her but you could never ignore her.

The show managed to garner a good viewership. The TRPs were pretty okay especially because of the twists and the turns that were introduced time and again in the show by it's makers. However, after Arshi's eviction two days ago, the TRPs have seen a clear decline. In the latest promo of the show, we see relatives of the remaining Bigg Boss inmates enter the mansion as PADOSIS. The point to be noted is, something of this sort is not happening for the first time.

Earlier as well we had seen the contestants go emotional seeing their relatives inside the house. This time the ones to enter are Bandgi Kalra, Rocky Jaiswal, Shilpa Shinde's brother, Luv Tyagi's mother, Priyank Sharma's mother and Vikas Gupta's mother. They are already inside the Bigg Boss mansion. Now, according to a little birdie, it has EXCLUSIVELY come to our notice that last night, it was decided that the relatives were to be summoned inside the house, calls were made and they were inside the mansion this morning. Yes, it was that fast!

The point where the shoe pinches is, why was such a sudden decision taken? Was it done in a bid to increase the TRPs post Arshi's ouster? Did Arshi's ouster impact the viewership so much so that the makers had to wring in tear-jerking moments by inviting the relatives of the inmates in the show yet again?

Only time will tell.

