This is how Babuji will detach himself from a door in Taarak Mehta

23 Dec 2017 05:15 PM

SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known for having an interesting climax for every track they come up with.

The Neela Telefims’ show is currently focusing on Babuji who has glued his feet to a door. All the attempts by Gokuldham society members have failed and Babuji is left in a bad state.

However, soon Gokuldhamities will think of a good idea to free Babuji from the wooden slab. There is but one last ray of hope by trying to recreate the scientific solution from Iyer's lab. 

According to our sources, Gokuldhamities will make a mixture of lemon with warm water. The Mahila Mandal will pray that this one thing will finally free Bapuji from his pain and detach the door from his feet.

And guess what?

It will work and finally Babuji will be finally relieved.





Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Neela Telefims, Gokuldham society,

