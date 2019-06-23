This is how Bhumika Gurung practices humanity in real life

MUMBAI: Bhumika Gurung, who plays the titular role of the village chief in Star Bharat’s Nimki Mukhiya, is an animal lover in real life. She has given over ten dogs a home at the sets of her television series. The dogs also seem to be really fond of her as they all follow her around with wagging tails.



Bhumika explains, 'I love animals a lot. They just seek your affection, so it is only fair that we take some time from our busy schedule to look after them. In between scenes, I play with them a lot. As far as their food is concerned, in my absence, the security guard makes sure they don’t sleep on an empty stomach.'



The actress has given each of them names, and over time, they seem to respond to them as well. Her favorite furry friend of them all is Badal. Even though Nimki is a strong independent woman setting examples for society in the series, Bhumika is no doubt a flag bearer for animal care off-screen as well.