THIS is how Charu Asopa makes it official with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa who was rumoured to be dating Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev Sen has made her relationship official with him on Instagram.
The actress shared a lovey-dovey picture with Rajeev on her social media page. She adorned the photo with a heart sign, hinting they are indeed a couple.
Although the couple is yet to make an official announcement, Charu’s Insta-story is proof enough to refer them as a couple.
Check out the photo below:
On the work front, Charu, who rose to fame with her performance in Mere Angne Mein, recently entered the show Mere Angne Mein,
