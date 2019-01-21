News

THIS is how Charu Asopa makes it official with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 04:17 PM

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa who was rumoured to be dating Sushmita Sen's younger brother Rajeev Sen has made her relationship official with him on Instagram. 

The actress shared a lovey-dovey picture with Rajeev on her social media page. She adorned the photo with a heart sign, hinting they are indeed a couple.

Although the couple is yet to make an official announcement, Charu’s Insta-story is proof enough to refer them as a couple.

Check out the photo below:

On the work front, Charu, who rose to fame with her performance in Mere Angne Mein, recently entered the show Mere Angne Mein,

