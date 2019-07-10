THIS is how Debina Bonnerjee BREAKS small screen STEREOTYPES

MUMBAI: Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most popular television actresses. She has mesmerised the audience by her acting chops. The actress came into limelight by playing the role of Goddess Sita in Ramayana. She essays the role of a vishkanya in her latest popular TV project, Vish.
The actress, who plays the antagonist in the supernatural show, Vish, took to her social media handle and shared her latest swimsuit pictures, sending the internet into a tizzy. This is the first time Debina has slipped into a swimsuit in her show.
Take a look below.
