THIS is how Debina Bonnerjee BREAKS small screen STEREOTYPES

10 Jul 2019 08:44 PM

MUMBAI: Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most popular television actresses. She has mesmerised the audience by her acting chops. The actress came into limelight by playing the role of Goddess Sita in Ramayana. She essays the role of a vishkanya in her latest popular TV project, Vish. 

The actress, who plays the antagonist in the supernatural show, Vish, took to her social media handle and shared her latest swimsuit pictures, sending the internet into a tizzy. This is the first time Debina has slipped into a swimsuit in her show. 

Speaking about donning a bikini on TV, the actress told India Today, “Actors need to be flexible when it comes to stories. I was nervous initially but I knew that the plot line of the show demanded this. My character in Vish Kanya is of someone who doesn’t care about anyone and that has to reflect in my acting. I think times are changing and people are more accepting, irrespective of the medium of storytelling. My fans have always supported me.”
