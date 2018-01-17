This is how Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara will wrap-up

It came as a shocker when Star Plus’ Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara was called off by the channel. The mature love story couldn’t do wonder on the turn charts. However, it had a loyal fan base. Therefore, the news of the show shutting down came in just three months as a surprise.

The cast and crew have already finished the shooting of the daily on 14 January. TellyChakkar has got its hands on how the daily will wrap up. According to the final track, Saloni (played by Cheshtha Bhagat) will deliver her baby in the hospital. Anant (Sanjay Kapoor), Ahana (Smiriti Kalra) and Rehaan (Aashim Gulati) will visit her in the hospital.

Eventually, during the course of event and sequence, Anant will find out about Ahana and Rehaan’s illicit affair. He will sense that there’s a smoke between the two. The narrative which started with a question will also end with a question.

According to our information, in the last track, Anant will ask Ahana if there’s anything brewing between her and Rehaan. And that is how the show will end with a cliffhanger.

It seems like the makers have kept the climax open-ended and if the fans demand there could be a possibility of season two.

That must be quite relishing for the loyal fans of the show produced by Lone Ranger’s Production. The daily will go off air from 2 February. However, from this week, there will be a scheduling change, and instead of 10.30, it will air on 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest happenings and updates of TV shows.