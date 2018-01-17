Home > Tv > Tv News
News

This is how Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara will wrap-up

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2018 12:02 PM

It came as a shocker when Star Plus’ Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara was called off by the channel. The mature love story couldn’t do wonder on the turn charts. However, it had a loyal fan base. Therefore, the news of the show shutting down came in just three months as a surprise.

The cast and crew have already finished the shooting of the daily on 14 January. TellyChakkar has got its hands on how the daily will wrap up. According to the final track, Saloni (played by Cheshtha  Bhagat) will deliver her baby in the hospital. Anant (Sanjay Kapoor), Ahana (Smiriti Kalra) and Rehaan (Aashim Gulati) will visit her in the hospital.

Eventually, during the course of event and sequence, Anant will find out about Ahana and Rehaan’s illicit affair. He will sense that there’s a smoke between the two. The narrative which started with a question will also end with a question.

According to our information, in the last track, Anant will ask Ahana if there’s anything brewing between her and Rehaan. And that is how the show will end with a cliffhanger.

It seems like the makers have kept the climax open-ended and if the fans demand there could be a possibility of season two.

That must be quite relishing for the loyal fans of the show produced by Lone Ranger’s Production. The daily will go off air from 2 February. However, from this week, there will be a scheduling change, and instead of 10.30, it will air on 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest happenings and updates of TV shows. 

Tags > Star Plus, Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara, TellyChakkar, Cheshtha Bhagat, Sanjay Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Do you think Shilpa Shinde is the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Shilpa Shinde was the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days