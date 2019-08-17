This is how Divyanka Tripathi and Ekta Kapoor put rumours of a rift to rest

MUMBAI: Recently, there were reports that things were not fine between producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. It all started when Divyanka was not seen at Ekta's birthday bash this year. Speculations were also rife after the actress and her husband Vivek didn't share a birthday post for Ekta.

Some reports suggested that Divyanka is giving a hard time to the production team of AltBalaji web series, Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala, co-starring Rajeev Khandelwal, because of which things are not at the best between Ekta and her. However, Divyanka immediately refuted rumours and told SpotbyE.com, "There are no differences between us and things are smooth like before.” Now, yesterday Ekta and Divyanka came on stage together at the launch of their web series Cold Lassi And Chicken Masala. And their gesture came as a surprise to everyone. While it was assumed that they will be sharing cold vibes, Ekta and Divyanka were seen hugging each other while Ekta was leaving from the venue post her interviews. But before she would have left, media did ask her if everything was fine between her and Divyanka, to which Kapoor replied, "Aisi hazar chize main din bhar sunti hoon and every time I am here I am having a problem with someone. I feel like you should not listen to everybody. You all saw us on stage did you find anything wrong in that?”