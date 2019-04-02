‘THIS’ is how Divyanka Tripathi has EVOLVED as an actress…

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most celebrated actresses our television industry can boast of.

Having been in the industry for more than 11 years, Divyanka has been lauded for her acting prowess as she has explored genres like drama, romance, horror, and comedy. She continues to amaze us as with her hosting skills in singing reality show, The Voice.

Divyanka has come a long way in her career. She has struggled hard to be an A-lister. However, when we talk to her, comes across as a humble and down-to-earth person, which are rare attributes in a super successful actress. Today, we take a walk down memory lane and recall the first picture Divyanka posted on her social media and a more recent one.

Take a look at how she looked then and how she does now.

