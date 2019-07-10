THIS is how Divyanka Tripathi welcomed hubby Vivek Dahiya home

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples in the world of television. The two always stand up for each other and they set major relationship goals for their fans. The duo has been facing a difficult time as Vivek had been recuperating in the hospital since last week. He was getting treated for an acute intestinal infection.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka had said, "Vivek has been extremely unwell. I have been shuffling between the shoot and hospital and luckily my family is also going to be in town soon to help us out. He is still recuperating and has been asked to stay on bed rest for a few days even post getting discharged.”

The couple was supposed to celebrate their wedding anniversary aboard; however, they made their special day special by celebrating right at the hospital. Divyanka along with Vivek's family sneaked in a cake to cherish the moment. In a recent interview with TOI, Divyanka had also shared that if Vivek hadn’t got sick, they would be in the UK to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Now, the happy news is Vivek is back home. His wify dear Divyanka took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable picture wherein she can be seen sitting with him on sofa in their cosy home, decorated with fresh flowers.

Check out the picture right here.