: Drashti Dhami, who is known for television soaps like Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Dill Mill Gayye, and Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, turns a year older today (10th January).Last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, the actress rang in her birthday with all her close friends. Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen in the popular show Ishqbaaaz, was also present at the occasion.

A video that has been shared online features Drashti cutting her birthday cake while her friends cheer for her. Take a look at the video below.So, how will the birthday girl celebrate her special day?Well, Drashti, according to reports, will follow her annual tradition. She will take her mother and family members for a lunch and later celebrate with her friends.TellyChakkar wishes Drashti a very happy birthday!