This is how Erica Fernandes stays COOL in summer!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2019 08:33 PM

MUMBAI: Summer is here, and everyone is trying to escape the wrath of the scorching sun.

Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes ensures that she takes care of herself in spite of her hectic schedule. She shared her special recipe of the drink that helps her stay hydrated and cool in this hot weather.

On public demand, Erica shared a picture of the drink and mentioned the ingredient needed to prepare this cooler. Take a look!

