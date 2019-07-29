How excited are you for Karik and Naira's reunion in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has made the audience cry, laugh, cheer and made them experience the gamut of emotions through their lead couple Kartik and Naira. Pankhuri Awasthy recently joined the show as Vedika. Kartik and she is alls et to marry Kartik. Who has given the nod for the marriage by getting under the family’s pressure? He has his reasons to remarry. Naira isn’t aware of Kartik’s reasons. She misunderstands that Kartik is moving on by his self-will. Naira wants to let go of Kartik’s memories.



The marriage track begins next week. Vedika reminds Kartik of Naira. Vedika’s step to enter Kartik’s life turns him more anxious. The show will get too dramatic when Naira walks into the family during Kartik and Vedika’s marriage. More significant twist will be Kairav’s relation with Goenka family. Are you awaiting Kaira union in YRKKH? Do Let us know your opinion.