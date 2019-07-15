News

This is how Hina Khan aces the pout selfies

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jul 2019 09:18 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, who is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses, is an active social media user. The actress, who is also geared up for her film projects, regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via her social media platforms.  

Since the past few days, the actress is shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film in the mountains and prior to kick-starting the schedule of the film, she attended a workshop in Srinagar and boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal accompanied. The actress shared a boomerang video wherein she is seen having fun with some filters and as always, she looked cute like a button. Yesterday, Hina took some time off from her shooting and watched the World Cup Final match between New Zealand and England and later, after England won the nail-biting finale, Hina Khan took to social media to react to the match as she said that it was a super fun and exciting match. Take a look below. 

