News

This is how Hina Khan is different from others

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jun 2019 07:06 PM

MUMBAI: Television actress Hina Khan rose to fame by portraying the lead role of Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also aced her negative role of Komolika in Star Plus’ daily, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She has been showered with much appreciation for her positive and negative roles in the respective shows.

The beauty enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Fans were not pleased about her exit from the show.

Hina showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11. Recently, she made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Hina is quite active on social media and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers. Recently, she visited Milan, Switzerland, and Paris with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and had the time of life with him while exploring these places.

Newly, she shared a picture mentioning what makes her different from others and how she is a perfect Libra and how she has the traits one can never take their eyes off.

Tags > Hina Khan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Komolika, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara, Bigg Boss 11, Colors, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Launch of Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Disha Parmar
Disha Parmar
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days