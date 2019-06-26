THIS is how Hina Khan is prepping for her film DEBUT!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan may have made an exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but that doesn't stop her from reuniting with her co-stars. Hina recently visited the sets of the show, and it was evident from the photos and videos posted on social media that the team was really happy and excited to see her and vice versa.



Meanwhile, Hina is on a roll these days!



After mesmerizing the audience with her on-screen character and walking the Red Carpet at Cannes Film Festival, the lady is all set to take the big leap on 70 mm.



Hina recently featured in a music video and is now making the best of what the industry has to offer. The lady has made her family proud. As she gears up for her shoot, Hina is undergoing some look transformations by getting a hair colour makeover.



The actress took to social media to share the same.





How excited are you for Hina's film debut?