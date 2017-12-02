This is how Ishaan bonds with his wife

No matter how busy you are in life, it is very important to take time out for your soul mate because as they say ‘the greatest gift you can give someone is your time’.

Now it’s up to you how you want to spend quality time with your better half. Some choose heart to heart chat over a cup of tea while some indulge in some creative activity.

One actor who chose a creative activity is Ishaan Mazumder.

The actor, who was seen in the role of a journalist in Colors Bangla's Dashi and played the male lead role in the film Postmaster, bonds with his better half, Shilpa Mazumder, over photo shoot. Interestingly, it’s not that the couple chose it consciously but it just happened.

While browsing through Ishaan’s Facebook page, you will notice that most of his photographs have been clicked by his wife.

When TellyChakkar buzzed the actor to know more about it, he said, “She is a photographer and she is brilliant.”

So, who gives the posing ideas? “She does it. I too give some creative inputs,” said Ishaan.

When we spoke to Shilpa, she shared, “We both are working so it becomes little difficult for us to spend quality time. However, as we know each other since our college days, we understand each other and respect each other’s profession. I work for the IT sector and photography is my profession."

She continued, "Since we both are creative individuals, we bond over such activities. We usually do the photo shoot on weekends. Whenever we get time, we plan in advance and head for the photo shoot at some location. I plan the makeup and costume while he drives the car. For us, it’s work cum fun. Also, I feel it is important to keep your passions alive and sharpen it with practice.” .”

Great way to bond, guys!

