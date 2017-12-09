This is how Ishi Maa will DIE in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein...

It goes without saying that in the Star Plus serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein produced by Balaji Telefilms, all the actors share a brilliant rapport and have affinity for each other.

The news about Divyanka Tripathi quitting the popular daily soap was heart breaking and made many of us wonder how the show would look like in her absence as she is truly the heart of the show!

Leaving aside speculations about the beauty coming back to the show in a different character role, the upcoming episodes of the show is all set to witness a high voltage drama with Television’s favourite, Ishi Maa’s death.

Ouch! Does your heart ache all the more reading this news?

A source informs us, “There is a particular kidnapping drama in store for the viewers and Ishi Maa will lie on the death bed trying to save Pihu (Ruhanika Dhawan). She will be shown draped in her bridal wear. While the entire family gathers to perform her last rites, a devastated Raman will lose control of his emotions.”

The actors, just like always, managed to capture some candid moments from their shoot location –

Will you miss watching Ishi Maa in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? Hit the comment section below!