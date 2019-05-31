This is how Jennifer Winget celebrated her birthday

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget seems to like working on her birthday. Last year, she was busy shooting for Bepannah, and this year too, Jenny worked on her birthday. She was shooting for her web series titled Code M. But post work, Jennifer made a quick plan with a bunch of friends and celebrated her 34th birthday.

And Jennifer’s friends shared a couple of pictures and videos from the intimate party at her house. In the videos, the beautiful actress is seen wearing a halter floral blue dress with no make-up. She is dancing and enjoying the party. In one of the videos, Jennifer is seen cutting her birthday cakes, and the sweetest thing was when she gave the first bite of the cake to her dog.

From Karan Wahi and Sehban Azim to Bepannah director Aniruddha Rajderkar and of course Bepannah co-star Harshad Chopda, everyone was present at the party.

It was only a few days back that Jennifer returned to the bay after almost a month-long trip to Goa. Soon after coming back, she kick-started the shooting of Code M.