This is how Jennifer Winget celebrates her special moments with her dog Breezer

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget has been entertaining audience with her work for a long time now. She is known for her acting skills, good looks and fashion sense. She works hard and also makes sure to enjoy various occasions with her loved ones.

The actress celebrated her birthday on 31 May 2019. It was a working birthday for her. Later, she celebrated her special day at home with friends like Sehban Azim, Karan Wahi, Harshad Chopda and others, and it seems the celebrations are yet to be over for her. Well, Jennifer’s latest social media update is a super adorable picture. She shared a picture wherein she can be seen adorably posing with her cute pet dog Breezer. We absolutely loved how she celebrated her special moments with her cutie pie. The actress captioned the picture as, “our little after party.”

Take a look at her post right here.

On the professional front, Jennifer is known for her portrayal of Kumud Desai in Saraswatichandra, Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh and Zoya Siddiqui in Bepannah. Next, she will be seen in ALTBalaji's upcoming web series, Code M. She is playing the role of Monica, an army officer, in the series.