News

THIS is how Karan Wahi describes his BOND with Jennifer Winget

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Jan 2019 06:26 PM
MUMBAI: The friendship between TV stars Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget is not hidden from anyone. Although the two don't meet frequently or post pictures on social media regularly, their affection for each other is well known. Karan is quite witty in person, and this is quite evident from his interactions on social media.

Recently, when Karan went live on Instagram, his fans and even fans of other actors asked him several questions. One of them asked him to describe his bond with Jennifer. His response will make you laugh out loud for sure. He said, ‘Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai toothega nahi.’

Check out his post below!
Tags > Karan Wahi, Jennifer Winget, TV stars, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days