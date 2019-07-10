THIS is how Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, and Surbhi Jyoti made Pearl V Puri's birthday SPECIAL!

MUMBAI: Pearl V Puri is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. The talented actor has worked in five shows, almost all of which were hits! Currently, Pearl is seen in Colors' Bepanah Pyaar opposite Aparna Dixit. He has always been in the news for his alleged relationships with his co-actresses but has denied dating any of them.



It’s a big day for all fans of Pearl, as he celebrates his birthday today.



The actors is friends with most of his co-stars and industry friends, and as he rung his birthday last night, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyori, Rajat Tokas, Heli Daruwala, Rakshanda Khan, and many others joined him to make his day special. They had a cake-cutting session, and since Pearl is a singer too, he made the evening musical for his guests.



The actors took to social media to wish Pearl a blessed birthday along with some celebration moments. Take a look.