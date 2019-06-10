News

This is how Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast bond with each other

10 Jun 2019

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has managed to keep the audience hooked to their TV screens with a stellar cast and storyline.             

The show sees the charming Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna in lead roles.

The cast is always seen having a gala time on the sets as well as off the sets. Their Instagram stories are always about their party pictures.

It seems Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan know how to have fun after work and make their time memorable by doing fun things and this surely strengthens their bond.

Take a look below:      

