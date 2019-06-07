News

This is how Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Hina Khan inspires fans to be fit and healthy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 01:23 PM

MUMBAI The popular actress Hina Khan has been winning hearts of audience with her work as well as fashionable looks. She recently attended the Cannes International Film Festival in the French Riveria for her film Lines. After fulfilling her work commitments, she explored France and shared her stunning pictures from her vacation.

Now, she is back to town, and just a few days from returning home, the actress is back to the grind and how! Hina certainly inspires her fans to be fit and healthy via her posts. She took to her social media handle and shared some workout videos. She also knows how to add fun and colour to her workout as she opted for a stylish combination of black top and pink bottom. Take a look below.

On the professional front, Hina came into limelight after acting in the popular soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She next will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s film.

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Hina Khan, Cannes International Film Festival, French Riveria, TellyChakkar,

