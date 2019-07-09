THIS is how ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ changed Mohit Malik’s life

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the successful and loved actors of television. He is currently ruling the TV screens with his performance as Sikandar in the serial, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. While the serial is continuing to impress viewers with its unique storyline and also performing well at the TRP charts, fans love Mohit Malik and his rapport with his on-screen daughter in the show.

In an interview with a leading publication, Mohit was asked how the show has changed his life to which he said that he is very happy that the audience has finally accepted him as a hero.

Before Mohit got the show he was facing a lot of financial problems but now he has settled down as an actor as he has got validation from the audiences. Earlier, he had done a show where he had played a negative role and won a lot of awards for his performance. And now, he has won a lot of awards for playing positive role in Kufi.

Mohit said that he has worked really hard. Financially too, life has become better. “Mentally, I am happy and it’s motivating,” the actor told Times of India, and added, “Without being biased as an actor in the show, I feel very proud to see Kulfi being a part of Indian television.”

He is happy that people have finally accepted him as a hero. Kulfi stands out because as a show it is very different from the saas-bahu relationships and it’s not a typical story. Kulfi Kumar Bajewala stands out for showcasing the unique father-daughter relationship and lead actor Mohit feels that the show is a breakthrough in the history of television shows.

Mohit says that Kulfi is a unique show because it doesn’t have a heroine in the serial and there are many reasons. First of all, the show has no actress as she dies in the first few months, and what makes the serial special is Aakriti aka Kulfi’s cuteness and determination.

Mohit further stated that the show has also portrayed a father-daughter relationship beautifully. “We have crossed around 200 original compositions and we don’t have such a show on TV. We have worked hard to reach where we are right now.”

In the show, Aakriti Sharma, who plays the role of Kulfi says that people now address her as Kulfi in real life and she is thankful for the role as she got to learn a lot from it. “People mostly address me as Kulfi but they also ask me my real name. They always have many questions to ask me about the show and I answer them all,” said the actress, while Mohit added saying, “I get to learn a lot from Aakriti. They are raw and unconditioned. I might take hours to prepare a scene and she shocks me every time the director says, ‘Action’. She is very spontaneous.”