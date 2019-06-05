News

This is how Kulfi Kumar Bajewala team have fun on the sets!

By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jun 2019 02:18 PM

MUMBAI: Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is one of the most popular television soaps. The show has been keeping the audience hooked to the TV screens with its interesting twists and turns. It has found a strong connect with the viewers.         

The environment on the sets of the show is warm and is always filled with positivity duo to the presence of lead actors like Mohit Malik, Anjali Anand, Aakriti Sharma and Myra Singh to name a few.  They try to celebrate every occasion with a lot of love.

Now as the beautiful festival of Ramzan came to an end, the entire gang of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala were seen having a gala time together. They also wished everyone Eid Mubarak.

