This is how Mehek will seek revenge from Shaurya

Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Media) has already managed to create its niche among audiences. The drama is gaining accolades from TV lovers.

Recently, the sudden twist of Shaurya (Karan Vohra) running away from his wedding, leaving Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) alone in the mandap, shocked audiences to the core.

Though shattered, Mehek will return with new found gusto. Hurt and humiliated, she will vow revenge on Shaurya.

Soon, Mehek will again dress up as a bride and decide to visit Shaurya’s house to stay. Seeing Mehek with band baaja at Khanna’s house, Shaurya and family will get amazed. But the determined Mehek will somehow manage to enter the house.

It will be interesting to see how Mehek and Shaurya’s life will take a turn from here.

We buzzed Samiksha but she remained unavailable to comment.