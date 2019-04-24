This is how Mohit Malik aka Sikandar tries to bring back smile on Aakriti’s aka Kullfi’s face

MUMBAI: We all know that Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma bond fabulously on the sets of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and their chemistry beautifully shows up on-screen.

Mohit and Aakriti, who are playing Sikandar and Kullfi respectively, have wowed the audience with their cute chemistry and have been winning appreciation from the audience. Every now and then they share pictures on social media which speaks volumes about their love for each other.

Newly, Mohit shared a video about how he is trying to bring back the smile on Aakriti’s face and it is way too cute.

Take a look below: