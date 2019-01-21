News

This how Moshin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s friendship started

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 06:26 PM

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are one of the most loved on-screen couples. The duo has been playing Naira and Kartik for the past two and a half years and has completed over 750 episodes of KaIra.

Shivangi and Moshin while talking to a leading entertainment portal said that they never thought that KaIra would become such a brand name. They were asked what KaIra means to them, and they said that it means purity, bliss, and magic. Their fans have given them two names: ShivIn and KaIra. While Shivangi prefers both, Mohsin said that he prefers KaIra but also likes ShivIn.

 

It seems that Mohsin was the first to start the friendship. They had met for the first time during the mock shoot and didn’t talk much. They spoke for the first time during their costume trial.

The moment Shivangi crossed Mohsin’s path, he called out to her and said ‘Are dekho PK lag rahi hai’. And that’s how their friendship started.

Tags > Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, friendship

past seven days