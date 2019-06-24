THIS is how much Salman Khan will be charging for Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: One of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss will be back with another season hosted by Bigg Boss 13 and the reality show will go on air in the month of September. With a long time for this show to air, there are already rumors flying around about the show.

There are media reports doing the rounds that the host of the show Salman Khan Khan will be charging a whopping Rs. 400 crore to host the entire season the last season the actor had reportedly charged around 12 – 14 crore.

Every season that Salman Khan is the host the figures her gets pain astounds almost everyone and creates a new benchmark. But the astronomical figure of Rs. 31 crore for each episode is unheard of and will surely be a record that only Bhaijaan himself can break in the next season.

The figures were released by a Bigg Boss fan page on Twitter, The Khabri tweeted, "According to recent reports, #SalmanKhan is willing to expand his production business. After shows like #NachBaliye9 and The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman is now willing to collaborate with the Bigg Boss makers (Endemol Shine & ColorsTv) @BeingSalmanKhan Charging 400 Crores For #BB13” Check out the tweet of a Bigg Boss fan page that released the figures.

The show had come up with a unique concept in the last few seasons of having commoners mixed with the celebrities inside the house, the show has now gone back to its original concept of having just the celebrities this season and this could work for the show and have the viewers hooked on to the show.