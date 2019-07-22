News

This is how Nach Baliye 9’s Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy won Salman Khan’s heart

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Jul 2019 03:37 PM

MUMBAI: Produced by Bollywood superstar Salman, Nach Baliye 9 has left the audience wanting for more. Starting from theme of the season to the contestants, audience are curious to know what is going to unfold next.  Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who are one of the most popular celebrity couples, are participants of the show and their fans are excited to see them groove on the show.

Anita has never shied away from wearing her heart on her sleeves and her social media is proof as to how much she loves her husband Rohit, and of course, they have had a blissful six years of marriage. If recalled, Anita also told in the episode today how it has been six years but it feels just like yesterday that they got married. Also praising the couple, Salman Khan went on to say host Maniesh Paul, ‘Both, Rohit & Anita’s smiles are so genuine that you can see they are so much in love and so happy.’ Well, we couldn’t agree more.

Tags > Nach Baliye 9, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy, Salman Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app

In Pictures: &TV Actors try the face app
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Rannvijay Singh
Rannvijay Singh

past seven days