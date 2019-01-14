THIS is how Nakuul Mehta pulls Surbhi Chandna’s leg

MUMBAI: Popular television actors Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna, who played the roles of Shivaay and Annika respectively before the generation leap in Ishqbaaaz, are close friends in real life.

Nakuul is an active social media user, and being a fun loving and witty personality, he never leaves an opportunity to pull the leg of his former co-star. His latest conversation with Surbhi is the proof of his funny side.

Recently, when Surbhi shared a picture from her London vacation and wrote a caption to complement it, Nakuul pulled her leg by writing a funny comment.

The actress’ caption read, ‘Bite the *upperlip* moment happened here .. something different from the USUAL Pout ? also I observe there is slight resemblance to you MOMmie @shashi_cp ( thinner version Shash ) Say wha ?!?’

To this, Nakuul commented, ‘Did you manage to close their mouth for a picture.??? Whattt...All my prayers are finally working ;p.’

Surbhi didn’t keep quiet. She added more fun to the conversation by writing a funnier answer. She wrote, ‘Chal Jhootteeee...STOP missing my POUTY MOUTH... sending you a picture in private.’

Take a look at their conversation: