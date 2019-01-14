News

THIS is how Nakuul Mehta pulls Surbhi Chandna’s leg

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2019 06:42 PM

MUMBAI: Popular television actors Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna, who played the roles of Shivaay and Annika respectively before the generation leap in Ishqbaaaz, are close friends in real life.

Nakuul is an active social media user, and being a fun loving and witty personality, he never leaves an opportunity to pull the leg of his former co-star. His latest conversation with Surbhi is the proof of his funny side.

Recently, when Surbhi shared a picture from her London vacation and wrote a caption to complement it, Nakuul pulled her leg by writing a funny comment.

The actress’ caption read, ‘Bite the *upperlip* moment happened here .. something different from the USUAL Pout ? also I observe there is slight resemblance to you MOMmie @shashi_cp ( thinner version Shash ) Say wha ?!?’

To this, Nakuul commented, ‘Did you manage to close their mouth for a picture.??? Whattt...All my prayers are finally working ;p.’

Surbhi didn’t keep quiet. She added more fun to the conversation by writing a funnier answer. She wrote, ‘Chal Jhootteeee...STOP missing my POUTY MOUTH... sending you a picture in private.’

Take a look at their conversation:

Tags > Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaaz, Star Plus, his funny side, version Shash, TelltChakkar, co-stars,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In pics: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Lohri with...

In pics: Sara Ali Khan celebrates Lohri with family and friends
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days