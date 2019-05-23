This is how Parth Samthaan motivates his fans

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is a popular television actor. He rose to fame with his stint in MTV’s popular youth-based show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, opposite the gorgeous Niti Taylor, and the duo was much loved for their on-screen chemistry.

The actor has managed to woo his fans and audience with his charming personality. A rock star in the true sense, he enjoys a huge fan following.

The lad is currently making his fans go gaga over him in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes.

Parth is active on social media and loves interacting with his fans. He is adored for his pleasant looks and is the prince charming of his female fans.

Recently, the actor gave motivational tips to all his fans through his Instagram story.

Take a look below: