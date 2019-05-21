News

'THIS' is how Preet Kaur Nayak's entry will bring in a BIG TWIST in Star Bharat's Muskaan!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 May 2019 03:15 PM

MUMBAI:It’s raining exclusives on TellyChakkar! Star Bharat’s Muskaan will soon witness a brand new entry.

Preet Kaur Nayak, who has been seen in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (Colors), Mayavi Maling (Star Bharat), Dil Deke Dekho (SAB TV), and many more shows, will now enter Muskaan opposite Sirji, enacted by Sudesh Berry.

She will enter the show to shake the plot and create a ruckus in the family.

When contacted, Preet said, 'It is a challenging character, because I have mostly essayed characters which are in a positive light or are victimized.  Here, the character is so convincing that she will take Sirji also for a ride and will use him as a pawn.'

The basic premise of Muskaan traces the struggle of a bar dancer named Aarti and her daughter Muskaan. Muskaan faces social ostracism because of her mother's profession.

We wish Preet all the best for her stint in Muskaan!

