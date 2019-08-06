News

THIS is HOW Ranbir and Prachi's love story begins in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 08:10 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV longest-running show Kumkum Bhagya is seeing two parallel and equally interesting tracks.

Prachi and Ranbir's love story is progressing slowly and steadily. Meanwhile, Abhi and Pragya are very close to meeting each other.

In the previous episode, Ranbir gives Prachi a lift home, and the two indulge in cute nok-jhoks.

Ranbir has become more caring towards Prachi with time.

Even though they always end up fighting, Prachi's apology touches Ranbir's heart.

Ranbir is falling in love with Prachi's innocence and her loving and caring nature.

Prachi has also started developing feelings for him.

Let's see how they come together in love.

past seven days