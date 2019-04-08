THIS is how Rohan Mehra celebrated his birthday

MUMBAI: It is Rohan Mehra’s birthday!



Rohan, who rose to fame with Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Colors’ Bigg Boss, brought in his birthday with close friends in Mumbai yesterday night.



The birthday boy partied hard with his close gang until the wee hours. The party was attended by Abhishek Bajaj, Kanchi Singh, Director & Singer Ramji Gulati, Casting Directors Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and Sonia Malhotra Soi, Producer Rajesh Kumar Mohanty, Actress Swapna Pati, Mohit Baghel and Himani Sharma

The gang danced on popular numbers and had a great time catching up with each other. Later, the birthday boy cut the cake while his friends showered him with the best of wishes.



See the pictures and videos.



Rohan’s birthday seems to have been more special this year with his music video Tarse Ye Naina being immensely appreciated.



Here’s wishing the young lad a very happy birthday.a