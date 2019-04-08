News

THIS is how Rohan Mehra celebrated his birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Apr 2019 05:32 PM
MUMBAI: It is Rohan Mehra’s birthday!

Rohan, who rose to fame with Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Colors’ Bigg Boss, brought in his birthday with close friends in Mumbai yesterday night.

The birthday boy partied hard with his close gang until the wee hours. The party was attended by Abhishek Bajaj, Kanchi Singh, Director & Singer Ramji Gulati, Casting Directors Dinesh Sudarshan Soi and Sonia Malhotra Soi, Producer Rajesh Kumar Mohanty, Actress Swapna Pati, Mohit Baghel and Himani Sharma
The gang danced on popular numbers and had a great time catching up with each other. Later, the birthday boy cut the cake while his friends showered him with the best of wishes.

See the pictures and videos.
 

Rohan’s birthday seems to have been more special this year with his music video Tarse Ye Naina being immensely appreciated.

Here’s wishing the young lad a very happy birthday.a
Tags > Rohan Mehra, birthday, Dinesh Sudarshan Soi, Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Colors’ Bigg Boss,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs grace the launch of music video starring...

Celebs grace the launch of music video starring Rohan and Avneet
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai

past seven days