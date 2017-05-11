This is how SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar will take a leap

Very soon viewers will see the cast of SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions) in a whole new avatar.

The above comedy drama is set to take eight years of leap. Post the story jump, the team will don a cool and stylish look, and viewers will also witness two new characters i.e Anjita Poonia and Bhavin Bhanushali, who would play the characters of Gaj and Gillu respectively.

So how will Chidya Ghar move towards a leap?

As we reported earlier, Koyal’s mama (played by Nitesh Pandey) was once a rich man but sadly got bankrupt. While he will visit the Chidya Ghar in a hope for monetary aide, the family will assume he has come to invite him and will follow suit to Mumbai to attend his son's wedding.

They would spend a lot of money thinking that their rich uncle will pay them back. But to their shock, when they will hear about the uncle’s bankruptcy, they would get tensed. However, soon things will sort out when the mama would land a plump deal where he would earn a lot of money.

All's well that ends well! From that onwards, the makers will show the story of eight years later.

Chidiya Ghar will air at 8 pm from 23 May on wards.