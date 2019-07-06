This is how Samir Onkar bagged Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai!

MUMBAI: Actor Samir Onkar, who is currently seen in Rajan Shahi's Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai as Samarth Goenka, has done a music video for the first time titled Choom Loon Lab Tere.

He says, "It was my first music video and it was a breakthrough for me to switching from productions to acting. I want to thank my Director- Sunil Aggarwal Ji and producer - Mrs. Reena Mehta who believed in me and gave me this opportunity. When I heard the song for the very first time I liked it very much as the lyrics were very catchy and the voices were beautiful. This music video was shot in a very beautiful location in Manor, a few miles away from Mumbai. Vaibhavi Joshi my co-star was sweet and so cooperative that we didn't even realize how we completed our three days schedule with lots of fun and laughter".

On being asked about Ye Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai response he says, " I am blessed to be a part of such show and I always thanked my producer Rajan Shahi sir for that. One more thing I want to say about this video, that after showing a few clips of this video I got the Role of Samarth Goenka in YRKKH. I consider this music video lucky. In YRKKH we just got a five-year leap and touch wood it's going great. There are so many twists and turns happening in every episode and many more to come".

Well Samir we wish you all the very best for having a good career.