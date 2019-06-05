This is how Shaheer Sheikh celebrated EID

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved actors of television, and the actor as a massive fan following. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and is a household name today. Shaheer was last seen in the serial Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, where he essayed the role of Salim.

Today is Eid, and everyone is in a celebratory mood. The festival of Ramzan is celebrated with family and friends, and our very own television heartthrob Shaheer is also celebrating the auspicious festival with his family.

Shaheer shared a lot of pictures from his celebrations. There is no doubt in the fact that Shaheer is a family man and knows how to balance his family and work. He also shared an old throwback photo of his childhood.

Check the post here.