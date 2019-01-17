News

‘THIS’ is how Shivansh and Mannat aka Niti Taylor will fall in LOVE on Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2019 06:51 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz is gearing up for high-voltage drama.

While the property drama is going on, Shivansh finally finds a donor for surgery. Shivansh has been trying to hide the fact that he is unwell. He is scared about how his family will live without him.

In the upcoming episodes, Shivansh gets a heart transplant surgery done. However, the heart he receives is of a person who is madly in love with Mannat, played by Niti Taylor.

With that, our guess is that Shivansh will fall in love with Mannat sooner or later. It will be interesting to watch how the love story unfolds.

Tags > Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, Niti Taylor, Mannat, TellyChakkar, fact, Nakuul Mehta, Spoiler Alert, LOVE, Unfold drama,

