News

‘THIS’ is how Shrenu Parikh and Surbhi Chandna CELEBRATED Friendships Day!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2019 06:57 PM

MUMBAI: Friendships Day is just around the corner. In addition to us regular folk, television actors too are extremely excited to meet and greet their friends.

The television industry is a small world where most people are friends. Actors Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Nehalaxmi, Karan Sharma, Mansi Srivastava, and others made their day special as they went for an early morning drive. They sang songs and had a peaceful fun morning by the sea at Marine Lines.  

The actors were seen humming the Bollywood song Jaane Kyun from Bollywood movie Dostana.  Surbhi reshared the video on her social media handle.



Well, they sure give us major friendship goals!

How do you plan to celebrate Friendships Day?

Tags > Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Nehalaxmi, Karan Sharma, Mansi Srivastava, CELEBRATED Friendships Day, Marine Lines, Jaane Kyun, Bollywood movie Dostana, Social Media Handle,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza

past seven days