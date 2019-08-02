‘THIS’ is how Shrenu Parikh and Surbhi Chandna CELEBRATED Friendships Day!

MUMBAI: Friendships Day is just around the corner. In addition to us regular folk, television actors too are extremely excited to meet and greet their friends.



The television industry is a small world where most people are friends. Actors Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Nehalaxmi, Karan Sharma, Mansi Srivastava, and others made their day special as they went for an early morning drive. They sang songs and had a peaceful fun morning by the sea at Marine Lines.



The actors were seen humming the Bollywood song Jaane Kyun from Bollywood movie Dostana. Surbhi reshared the video on her social media handle.









Well, they sure give us major friendship goals!



How do you plan to celebrate Friendships Day?