This is how Sunil Grover helps his fans to overcome depression

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover is one of the most popular comedians. The actor is popular for his performance as Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati in popular comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show. He also entertained audience with his film work. He recently won hearts as Vilayati in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film Bharat.

The actor-comedian enjoys a huge fan following. And in a recent interview, Sunil opened up about how he met a fan who told him that it is because of Sunil Grover and his comedy that she has fought depression. According to a report, Sunil shared that a lady in Dubai thanked the actor for getting her out of depression. “As an actor, one doesn’t realise the impact one has on the lives of others because we’re mostly working in a closed environment like a studio. But it’s beautiful when you see the smiles you bring to the faces of people,” said Sunil.

He further shared, “A few days ago, I was waiting to catch a flight in the airport lounge when a lady came up to me and confided that she used to have 100 mg of depression pills, the dosage has now gone down to 10 mg because of my TV shows and live acts. Over time I have realised that humour de-stresses people. For me, comedy’s a medicine and the one who makes you laugh, a pharmacy.”