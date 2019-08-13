How will Jethalal spend his life without Dayaben in Taarak Mehta?

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest running serials on television today and is immensely loved by audiences across age groups.



A noteworthy fact about the show is the fact that almost 99 percent of the actors as well as technicians have been with it since its inception. Even the audience loyalty has been a constant phenomenon.



Instead of being a mindless entertainer with unrealistic situations, TMKOC has focused on clean humour along with delivering social values through its storyline. Water conservation, saving playgrounds, saving the girl child, eve teasing, blind superstitions, clean India, initiating sensitivity towards children suffering from terminal diseases, respect for the armed forces… so many issues have been raised and plausible solutions given. But every episode has been a happysode.



Although every character is loved by the audience in equal proportion, Jethalal’s wife Daya, played by Disha Vakani, was arguably the most adored. We all have grown up watching her say ‘Hey maa, mataji’ and 'Tapu ke papa'.

Disha went on a maternity break a while ago, and the recent news is that she has decided to quit the show.





How will Jethalal's life be without Daya? We are sure Jethalal misses his Daya and her antics a lot. And how can we forget her yummilicous Gujarati food. We definitely would like to see Jethalal with a Maya if not a Daya in the future!



Here is what a few readers had to say!



'Taarak Mehta is one of my favourite shows, and my kids love it too! These days, Dayaben has been missing, and we truly miss watching her.'– Riya Thakur, Housewife.



'Dayaben has not been seen on the show for a long time, but we have as much fun watching it either way. Yes, we cannot deny that Dayaben added more humour to the show, and their chemistry added a new twist to the way we watched television.'–Aakash Gupta, Teacher.



'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a brilliant family entertainer, and yes, we do miss the banter and the love between the couple and Daya’s interaction with the society. However, the other characters including Jethalal maintain the charm of the show gracefully, and that is commendable.'–Minal Shah, Psychologist.



What’s your take on the same?