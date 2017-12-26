How will the gharwale impress their family members in Bigg Boss 11 this week ?

Away from their loved ones, the gharwale have now found a new family amongst themselves. As a special treat and part of luxury budget task, Bigg Boss has a surprise for all the contestants! Family members will be Padosis for the day and gharwale have to do their best to impress them!



Hina Khan’s close friend Rocky Jaiswal and Puneesh Sharma’s sweetheart Bandagi Kalra are the first ones to arrive at the padosi house. They will be joined by family members of Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and Akash Dadlani.



Since this is a task, the contestants have to put on their chef’s hat and present their loved ones with home cooked meals. In a matter of 2 hours, all contestants have to strategize and create dishes for their loved ones that will then get tasted and rated as per presentation and taste. With Shilpa being the only cook in the house, the rest of the contestants are wondering how they will score on this task!

(Also Read: Housemates' relatives invited as PADOSIS again; a sudden drop in TRPs the reason?)



Further comedy will take precedence as the next task is all about ‘Pol-Khol.’ Gharwale are set to reveal some quirky sides of their fellow inmates in the most entertaining manner. Puneesh shows off his funny side as he impersonates Luv and Vikas; Shilpa then mocks Hina’s meltdown when she previously met Rocky on the show.



Padosis have to, now, with mutual consent decide who performed the best in both tasks. Whether the contestants have an emotional breakdown or find new ways to impress their loved ones, only time will tell.