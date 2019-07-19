Hrishikesh Pandey roped in for Star Bharat’s Jai Ma Vaishno Devi?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.



It was only sometime ago that we reported about actress Madhirakshi Mundle likely to be a part of Star Bharat’s Jai Ma Vaishno Devi.



Star Bharat was quite keen on launching a show on Vaishno Devi. Talks were on for one a year ago, but it things did not work out.



However, our sources have informed us that Rashmi Sharma Productions will soon bring a show titled Jai Ma Vaishno Devi. Esteemed writer Utkarsh Naithani will apparently associate with this project. Utkarsh has been a part of many mythological shows like RadhaKrishn and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.



As per our sources, if things materialize, Hrishikesh will play the character of Ratnakar in the show.



We couldn’t connect with Hrishikesh for a comment.



The audience loves watching mytho dramas because of the larger-than-life sets, inticrate designs and costumes, and, of course, the talented cast.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.